Keep hearing about Idaho’s Star Card? Here’s how to get one, why you need it by next year

Idahoans have just one year left to swap out their current license for a REAL ID or a Star Card. Failure to do so could result in significant inconveniences, such as being unable to board a domestic flight or enter certain federal buildings.

Therefore, it’s crucial to act now to avoid these potential issues.

The federal deadline before Star Cards and REAL IDs kick into effect is May 7, 2025. Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles officials are urging Idahoans to act sooner rather than later in getting their IDs updated.

“A year seems like a long time, but May 2025 will be here before we know it. Don’t wait until the last minute,” DMV administrator Lisa McClellan stated in a news release. “We anticipate DMV offices could get very busy as that deadline starts to get closer.”

But what is a Star Card or REAL ID, and why is having one over your current ID essential? Here’s what to know.

What is a Star Card or REAL ID?

REAL IDs and Star Cards are essentially the same thing, except Star Cards are unique to Idaho.

Both comply with the federal REAL ID Act and can be used for the same purposes, such as boarding domestic flights and entering federal facilities. The only difference is that Star Cards are issued exclusively by the Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles.

The federal government passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 to set standards for issuing and using IDs — for most people, that’s their driver’s license.

By May 7, 2025, an updated REAL ID will be required to access some federal buildings, enter nuclear power plants, and, most pertinently for most people, board and fly on commercial aircraft.

Other approved forms of ID, such as a passport, can still be used instead of a REAL ID for activities that require an ID, such as traveling and driving. An Enhanced Driver’s License — issued by Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Vermont — is also an acceptable alternative to a REAL ID.

The updated REAL IDs have a small symbol in the top right corner that indicates you have an updated ID — in Idaho, it’s a star, hence the name Star Card.

A Star Card looks nearly the exact same as the old driver’s license, but has a star in the top right corner. Idaho Transportation Department

How do you get a Star Card in Idaho?

The Star Card became available in Idaho in 2018, so if you’ve obtained a new driver’s license in the last six years, you’re likely set. Approximately 49% of Idahoans already have a Star Card, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

“If you’ve had a Star Card for a while, check the expiration date and make a plan to renew it if needed,” McClellan said in the news release. “If your information is the same when you renew, the new card will also be a Star Card.”

If not, you can obtain a Star Card at an Idaho DMV, similar to obtaining a driver’s license in the past. The one change is that you will need more proof of identification than in the past to receive a Star Card:

Proof of identity and date of birth. One of the following:

Social Security Number or USCIS number for temporary foreign nationals

Two forms of proof of Idaho residency. Some of these include: