Keep cool during the heat wave at Lower Hudson Valley pools, beaches and cooling centers

As the first heat wave of the summer hits the Lower Hudson Valley, some pools, beaches and other cooling centers around Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties have started to open early.

National Weather Service's heat advisory is in effect for all three counties from noon on Tuesday, June 18 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20. An additional air quality health advisory has also been issued for all three counties from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Westchester County Parks is opening two of its beaches and two of its pools early and for a limited time for residents to use during the heat wave. Other pools and beaches around the area have already opened for the season and will remain open during this time.

Here are some local places you can go to beat the heat and keep safe from potential heat and air related illnesses:

Beaches in the Lower Hudson Valley

Croton Point Beach in Croton-on-Hudson will be open from Wednesday, June 19 to Sunday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Glen Island Beach in New Rochelle will be open from Wednesday, June 19 to Sunday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Proof of Westchester County residency is required.

Lake Welch Beach at Harriman State Park in Stony Point is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Sept. 2. Entry is $10 per vehicle.

Pools in Westchester, Rockland

Saxon Woods Pool in White Plains will be open from Wednesday, June 19 to Friday, June 21 from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Proof of Westchester County residency is required.

Sprain Ridge Pool in Yonkers will be open from Wednesday, June 19 to Friday, June 21 from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Proof of Westchester County residency is required.

Playland's Beach and Pool in Rye are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. On Saturday, June 22, the acclaimed synchronized swimming group the Aqualillies will be performing at the park's first ever Aquafest celebration from noon to 1 p.m. Tickets are required for entry to the beach and pool.

Rockland Lake State Park's pool in Valley Cottage officially opens for the full summer season on Saturday, June 22 and will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. until August 18. From August 24 to September 2, the pool will be open weekends from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Entry to the park is $10 per vehicle and entry to the pool is $5 per person.

Spook Rock Pool in Montebello is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pool passes and proof of residency in the town of Ramapo are required for entry.

Bowline Point Park's pool in Haverstraw is open weekdays from noon to 7 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Season pass information for town of Haverstraw residents is available here. Guest park passes are $6 on weekdays and $7 on weekends, while pool passes are $8 on weekdays and $10 on weekends.

Germonds Pool in West Nyack is open every day from noon to 7:45 p.m. until August 18. From August 19 to Sept. 2, the pool will close at 6:45 p.m. Daily passes are $10.

Congers Pool will open Saturday, June 22 and will remain open every day from noon to 6:45 p.m. until Sept. 2. Daily passes are $10.

Tallman Beach and Pool Club in Sparkill is open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Weekday day passes are $10 for children and $15 for adults, and weekend day passes are $15 for children and $20 for adults

How to find a cooling center in Lower Hudson

The New York State Department of Health has released a list of cooling centers in the state by county. Most public libraries in the area are listed as cooling centers. The New York State Department of Health also recommends community centers and other public places to find air conditioned spaces in case of an emergency. To find your nearest cooling center, click here.

