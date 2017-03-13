Keep Your Complexion Gorgeous Over 40

Mona celebrates her upcoming birthday with a skin-care makeover based on expert advice from Plastic Surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon and Dermatologist Dr. Annie Chu. Mona’s a former smoker, which is damaging to the skin, and she’s looking to recover that youthful glow.

Dr. Chu points out that our complexion changes with time. “Just like we don’t wear the same clothes, it’s probably time to change your skin-care routine.”

Step 1: Don’t overbathe. Showering twice a day, especially using regular soap on your face, is way too drying, even if you moisturize. Moisturizing is crucial – and don’t forget the SPF protection!

Step 2: Plenty of rest. “If you feel tired, you’re also going to look tired,” Dr. Ordon points out.

Step 3: Use active skincare during sleep – apply an anti-aging product. Dr. Chu recommends retinol, because there’s proven evidence that it reverses skin damage. Her pick is Dermalogica Overnight Retinol Repair 1%, which improves firmness and fine lines on skin. It even comes with a buffer cream so you can customize the concentration to achieve the maximum effectiveness that your skin can tolerate.

Talk to your dermatologist to find a regimen that’s perfect for you.

