How to Keep Your Car Organized — For Good

Like most of you, I'm always chauffeuring my kids around. So I've got to be prepared for those rearview mirror demands of "Mom, do you have a [insert object here]?" My strategy is to fill pouches with essentials that'll solve any dilemma from a skinned knee to a dead battery. I use clear bags and sort them by category - these are my go-to's - but bags for snacks and napkins are also handy. Slide them in the pocket behind the seats, or just shove 'em on the floor, so they're reachable and ready for action.

1. Tech Stuff

Stuck in traffic with a dying iPad and three kids: #momlife. A better idea: Buy cheap chargers, earphones, USB cables, and batteries with the directive that they're strictly for the car. Corral and label wires with cord wranglers - no more untangling at red lights!

2. First Aid Kit

One of my kids is bound to have a stomachache, a cut, or sticky fingers at any time. I keep a stash of wipes, bandages, and meds at the ready for all the mini emergencies that may arise in or out of the car. Don't forget items like sunscreen and tweezers (for removing ticks and splinters). This one I keep in the glove compartment.

3. Homework Helpers

I like to have basic school supplies - pencils, a calculator, highlighters, notepads - on hand so my boys can get a jump start on math and vocab during those packed afternoons when we don't get home until dinnertime.

