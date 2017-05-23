‘Keep Calm and Carry On’: Manchester bombing rouses British stiff upper lip

An unidentified woman knits on a bench in the underground train system, London, England, 1939. (Photo: Carl Mydans/The Life Picture Collection/Getty Images)

In the aftermath of the deadliest terrorist attack on Northern England, Britons invoked a popular World War II-era expression of resilience and purpose: “Keep Calm and Carry On.”

The phrase comes from a morale-boosting poster created by the British government in 1939 for war against the Nazis. Though not officially used at the time, the inspirational poster took on a new life in the 21st century for people yearning for self-assurance and inner peace in the face of adversity.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing in the entrance hall to the Manchester Arena, which occurred around 10:30 p.m. local time Monday, as crowds of children and teenagers were leaving a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande. The terrorist attack, which killed at least 22 and hospitalized 59, was the deadliest on British soil since the coordinated bombings on the London Underground on July 7, 2005.

For older Manchester residents, the bombing may bring back painful memories of the Irish Republican Army’s 1996 truck bombing, which injured more than 200, toward the end of the Northern Ireland conflict known as the Troubles.

While addressing her country following the attack, British Prime Minister Theresa May exhibited hints of the Victorian stoicism and “stiff upper lip” that’s traditionally been attributed to the British people during times of hardship. With calm and steady diction, she noted that this is not the first time terrorism has shaken Manchester.

“We struggle to understand the warped and twisted mind that sees a room packed with young children not as a scene to cherish but as an opportunity for carnage,” May said outside 10 Downing Street. “But we can continue to resolve to thwart such attacks in the future, to take on and defeat the ideology that often fuels this violence.”

Meanwhile, many of her countrymen garnered strength from their forebears who collectively kept their composure and sense of purpose amid nightly bombardments from Nazi Germany.

Citizens of the United Kingdom and well-wishers abroad started sharing messages of unity, using the quintessentially British expression from the mid-20th century on a fundamentally 21st century platform — Twitter.

We survived having bombs dropped on us during WW2 we can get through this, nothing defies British spirit #keepcalmandcarryon #Manchester???????????????? — Eloise???? (@eloisewalsh97) May 23, 2017





The #British spirit is indomitable. #ISIS is no match for the Nation that could #keepcalmandcarryon through Nazi bombardment. — Matt Walje (@Matt_Walje) May 23, 2017





Truly disgusting what happened in the #ManchesterArena last night. But we'll show them what us Brits do best… we #keepcalmandcarryon — Tom (@Tomdorama) May 23, 2017





Upside is the strength of people carrying on with they're day as normal…British Stiff up a lip in full affect ???????? #keepcalmandcarryon — Mac (@Blazinros3) May 23, 2017





Today we must #keepcalmandcarryon — Victor Yong (@BigVic_AFL) May 23, 2017





Words can't describe how sad we are feeling today. We are strong and resilient #keepcalmandcarryon #PrayForManchester — Nebular Cloud IT (@nebularclouduk) May 23, 2017









Thoughts and prayers from #Madagascar are with the victims of the explosions in Manchester and their loved ones. #keepcalmandcarryon — Tahiry (@Ratsimandao) May 23, 2017





"God is our refuge and strength, an ever present help in trouble."

-Psalm 46:1 ???????? #KeepCalmAndCarryOn — AJAXTaylor (@AJAXTaylor) May 23, 2017



