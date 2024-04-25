Keene, Alvarado fire fighters rescue woman trapped in house fire

Apr. 24—The quick action and concerted efforts of responders are being credited for the survival of a woman trapped in a burning house on April 17.

At about 1 p.m., Johnson County dispatchers were alerted of a house fire in the 5700 block of East U.S. 67 in Alvarado. While heading there, they were informed there was a possible victim trapped in the back bedroom.

Alvarado Fire Department crews arrived on the scene at 1:11 p.m. and initiated rescue and fire suppression operations. The primary search conducted by the Keene Fire Rescue personnel led to the discovery of the victim in the back bedroom. With assistance from Alvarado crews, the victim was safely removed from the structure within five minutes of first responder arrival.

After the rescue, the victim was transferred by AMR and fire crews to the Air Evac team. The victim was then flown to Texas Health Resources in Fort Worth by air ambulance and later transferred for treatment of severe burns at Parkland Health in Dallas. Three days later she succumbed to her injuries.

Keene Fire Chief Dan Warner said that it was the quick action and concerted efforts of responders that increased the chances of survivability for the patient.

"It is crucial to highlight the importance of rapid notification, dispatch and arrival of fire crews in emergency situations," Warner said. "In incidents where seconds can make the difference between life and death, the quick response and efficient coordination of the responders played a pivotal role in the rescue operation. From the moment of arrival to the removal of the fire victim, only five minutes passed, underscoring the critical nature of prompt and decisive actions."

Warner acknowledged the combined efforts of the local first responder community by extending sincere gratitude to all involved in the rescue effort, including the Alvarado Fire Department, AMR Ambulance, Air Evac team, Johnson County dispatchers and other mutual aid partners. He lauded the collaborative efforts and unwavering dedication displayed by all parties involved exemplifying teamwork in the face of adversity.

The fire remains under investigation, with Alvarado Fire Department authorities working to determine the cause of the fire.