Kearney ousts incumbent Muse Johnson in 2024 KY primary for commonwealth’s attorney

A Scott County attorney will soon shift to a new role as the commonwealth’s attorney in the 14th circuit after she beat incumbent Sharon Muse Johnson in Tuesday night’s election.

She will be unopposed in the November election after she walked away with about 45% of the votes for her district.

Kearney has been a prosecutor in the Scott County Attorney’s Office for more than a decade handling felony and misdemeanor cases. She beat incumbent Muse Johnson and longtime attorney Keith Eardley.

Muse Johnson received 33% of the votes, followed by Eardley, who took 23%.

Kearney told the Herald-Leader she felt great about the results, and watched them come in with her family on their front porch.

“I am glad the voters recognized there needs to be a change, and I am ready to get in there and continue to work for our circuit with integrity and honesty,” Kearney said.

She said she is confident in the results of the race, and appreciative to the voters for their confidence to elect her as the new commonwealth attorney.

During her time with the county attorney’s office, she said she spent time developing good working relationships with local law enforcement.

In addition to that, Kearney said her previous work as a victim’s advocate allows her a unique perspective of knowing the impact crime has on victims and their families.

It was this experience that inspired her to go to law school in an effort to do more for the community and victims, she said.

Kearney is endorsed by the Castle Fraternal Order of Police Lodge in Woodford County and Attorney General Russell Coleman called her a “tough-but-fair” prosecutor.

Muse Johnson served as the commonwealth’s attorney since 2019. She was not immediately available for comment Tuesday evening.

