Kearney, Eardley challenge Central KY prosecutor Muse Johnson in 14th Circuit primary

Three attorneys are vying for the top prosecutor’s job in three central Kentucky counties, including the incumbent who was once a victim of crime herself.

Kelli Kearney and Keith Eardley are vying for the top spot against Sharon Muse Johnson, the incumbent commonwealth’s attorney who is seeking reelection.

The office covers the 14th Judicial Circuit, which includes Woodford, Scott and Bourbon counties.

The primary election is May 21. The top two vote-getters will appear on the ballot for the general election in November.

Jack “Keith” Eardley

Eardley is running for this office for the second time. He previously ran against Muse Johnson in 2015.

Eardley has practiced criminal law for 25 years and has been a felony prosecutor since 2006. During that time he has worked more than 100 felony trials, including 16 murder trials, which he said is more than his opponents combined. He was the prosecutor on the 2009 murder case against Lewis Ballard, which he claims resulted in the highest sentenced handed down in 50 years.

Another case Eardley prosecuted in 2018 was against Glen Davis in Scott County for multiple child sex offenses. The case went to trial, where David was convicted and sentenced to 70 years in prison.

“I’m very proud of that case,”Eardley said. “This is one of the highest sentences ever in Scott County for a child sex offender.”

Eardley said he is the only candidate with experience trying death penalty cases, having received specialized training in capital cases. But, it’s his general knowledge and relationships with law enforcement and victims that he said is his foundation for being qualified to run as top prosecutor in the district.

Keith Eardley is running to be the top prosecutor in the 14th Judicial Circuit.

“As commonwealth’s attorney, I will devote myself 100% to fighting crime in our communities,” Eardley said.

He vowed to attend all criminal motion dockets in the circuit, not offering “lenient plea deals,” which he said “shock the conscience of the court.”

“It means that I won’t be giving cushy state jobs to family members,” Eardley said. “And it means that I’ll work weekends and nights if that’s what it takes to get the job done.”

Sharon Muse Johnson

Muse Johnson is the incumbent commonwealth attorney who ran after she was the victim of a kidnapping. She said her negative experience with the prosecutor who handled her case inspired her to run for the job herself.

Muse Johnson was held at knife point after she gave a client a ride from her law office in April 2006. The suspect was sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and being a persistent felony offender.

A practicing lawyer for 25 years, she assumed the top-prosecutor spot in January 2019.

Muse Johnson said she has consistently secured maximum jury verdicts in felony cases, “setting a precedent within legal boundaries.” Muse Johnson prides herself on taking a “victim-centric advocacy approach,” based on her own experience to help foster compassion within prosecution, she said.

Sharon Muse Johnson is the acting commonwealth attorney for Scott, Woodford and Bourbon counties who is seeking reelection.

Of three candidates in the race, Muse Johnson said each one has a trial record that speak to the type of prosecutor they are.

Muse Johnson founded non-profit organization OwnYourMoment.org, dedicated to supporting crime survivors. Since her election in 2018, Muse Johnson said her focus has been entirely on her office, law enforcement and aiding victims.

“Achieving the trial results I do necessitates more than a 60-hour work week; it demands unwavering dedication,” she said. “Prioritizing our efforts is crucial to effectively keeping violent offenders off the streets.”

Muse Johnson is endorsed by the Royal Spring Fraternal Order of Police Lodge in Scott County.

Kelli Kearney

Kearney has been a prosecutor in the circuit for more than a decade handling felony and misdemeanor cases. Kearney said she understands the importance of the office and its need to be effectively and ethically run.

“The safety of the community depends on it,” she said.

During her time with the county attorney’s office, she said she spent time developing good working relationships with local law enforcement. In addition to that, Kearney said her previous work as a victim’s advocate allows her a unique perspective of knowing the impact crime has on victims and their families. It was this experience that inspired her to go to law school in an effort to do more for the community and victims, she said.

Kearney is endorsed by the Castle Fraternal Order of Police Lodge in Woodford County and Attorney General Russell Coleman called her a “tough-but-fair” prosecutor.

Kelli Kearney is an assistant commonwealth attorney in the 14th Judicial Circuit. She is running in the May Primary against incumbent Sharon Muse Johnson.

“I will prosecute cases to the fullest and not be afraid to take difficult cases to trial,” she said. “I will treat the grand jury process with integrity.”

Since being at the Scott County Attorney’s Office, Kearney has tried at least 13 jury trials as the sole prosecutor, 11 of which resulted in a conviction, she said. These do not include juvenile felony adjudication hearings or guardianship jury trials, according to Kearney.

Her entire career has been dedicated to public service and the criminal legal system, she said. With a heavy caseload in her district, Kearney said she developed skills of managing a large number of cases and effectively moving them along in both misdemeanor and felony courts.

Kearney and her husband spend time volunteering for their kids’ extra curricular activities and participating in their youth sports.

Jack Keith Eardley

Age: 57

Job experience: Eardley served as a public defender in Fayette County from 1999 to 2006. Following that he became the assistant commonwealth’s attorney for the 14th Judicial Circuit in Scott County until 2018. In 2019, he began serving as the assistant commonwealth’s attorney in the 13th District, which includes Garrard and Jessamine counties.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Kentucky, a Master’s Degree in history from the University of Georgia, and a Juris Doctorate from UK College of Law

Other offices held: Never held elected office.

Sharon Muse Johnson

Age: 54

Job experience: Ran a private law firm for 20 years, specializing in circuit court matters. She took on the role of commonwealth’s attorney in 2019.

Education: UK B.A. in psychology; Louis D. Brandeis School of Law, University of Louisville J.D.

Other offices held: Served as commonwealth’s attorney since 2019.

Kelli Kearney

Age: 45

Job experience: Worked as a victim advocate at Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney and Children’s Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass. After law school, she was the law clerk for Judge Paul Isaacs, an assistant attorney general in Kentucky and first assistant Scott County Attorney where she has been since December 2013.

Education: Bachelor’s in sociology from UK in 2000, J.D. from University of Kentucky College of Law in 2011.

Other offices held: Never held elected office.