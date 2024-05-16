KDOT tool shows places pedestrians and cyclists may be on the road

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is releasing a new tool to inform local public agencies of corridors where pedestrians and cyclists may be.

Called the Kansas Vulnerable Road User Safety Assessment Tool, it has a map that uses data to act as a visual tool for drivers.

“Data gathered from the tool can assist agencies to understand safety concerns for these local travelers,” a press release from KDOT reads. “The tool helps support safety-conscious decision making, including investments in infrastructure, education, enforcement or emergency services.”

The tool comes as part of a plan that was published in November 2023 as part of the Kansas Strategic Highway Safety Plan. The goal of the plan is to reduce serious injuries and fatal crashes on Kansas roads.

“Pedestrians and cyclists are some of our most vulnerable road users,” said Transportation Safety Bureau Chief Vanessa Spartan. “Understanding where they’re traveling and risk factors on those routes are important steps to addressing potential safety needs. We often find that investments in the safety of pedestrians and cyclists also benefits other road users.”

More information on the tool can be found by clicking here.

