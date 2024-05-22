KDOT hosts public meeting on K-254 improvements

BENTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The area around Kansas Highway 254 from Wichita to El Dorado is seeing more development and leaving some concerned about safety.

Right now, the Kansas Department of Transportation is hearing from those who live and work along the K-254 corridor explaining their plan to make the highway more safe and efficient. The meeting is planned to conclude at 7 p.m.

Two community leaders have advocated for the changes.

“It clearly is a new frontier for growth and development,” said Sedgwick County Commissioner Pete Meitzner.

K-254 between Wichita and El Dorado has seen new business and development, but it has also seen crashes. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, there have been 14 so far this year on the 22-mile stretch from Wichita to Butler County. About half of them left someone injured but no deaths.

“This is an important section to improve for mainly, well, it started with accidents but then integra potentially going there,” said Meitzner.

Expect to slow down on K-254 in June

The planned Integra Technologies semi-conductor CHIP plant, contingent on federal funding, would be built off Rock Road, bringing in more traffic.

“We’ve had a lot of safety concerns with people entering and exiting K-254,” said Bel Aire City Manager Ted Henry.

Bel Aire leaders are excited to see some changes made in the area.

“Definitely, with any large development coming or industrial user, we’re going to need to improve k-254 because of the workforce that it brings with it and ease of transportation, so any type of improvement along this corridor is going to be very welcomed,” said Henry.

KDOT is still planning another public meeting, but if you want to weigh in, you can fill out an online survey.

For more details on the plan, click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.