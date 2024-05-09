KDOT closing I-135 to K-96 ramp again Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation said the ramp from Interstate 135 to Kansas Highway 96 will be closed on Saturday.

A news release from KDOT said the closure will commence at 7 a.m., with completion expected by Saturday afternoon.

Courtesy: KDOT

The reason for the closure, according to KDOT, is for the removal of a crane and concrete safety barriers.

During the closure period, detour signs will be in place to guide drivers to alternative routes. Motorists are advised to exercise caution while navigating through the area.

