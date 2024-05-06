KCU-Joplin graduates 154 new physicians

JOPLIN, Mo. — Hundreds of families and friends filled the stands of the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center to celebrate the Four-State area’s newest physicians.

KCU-Joplin held its commencement today for 154 medical students beginning the next step in their careers.

Graduates will move on to residency programs ranging in length from three to seven years.

KCU-Joplin officials say this graduation is special because it’s the first class to graduate from the “MKEAP” program at MSSU.

It’s a partnership between both universities that allows up to 25 students to be accepted into medical school at the same time they are accepted at MSSU.

More than 50 percent of today’s graduates will be filling a gap of primary care doctors in Missouri and Kansas – as well as across the country.

“Many of these graduates are going to be practicing in this area around Joplin, in the Four-State area. And these doctors are going to impact the health and well-being around this community and around the region,” said Marc Hahn, KCU President.

“I had this dream since I was a little kid. I’ve worked probably over a decade, well over a decade ago to get here where I’m at today. It’s kind of a surreal feeling, and I couldn’t be happier,” said Daulton Sauce, Osteopathic Medicine Doctor.

“This a special day to celebrate everything that I’ve achieved, all the hard work that I put in over the past seven plus years, and also a day to just express gratitude to my family and friends who have supported me along the way,” said Ashley Mccleary, Osteopathic Medicine Doctor.

This is KCU-Joplin’s fourth graduation ceremony since the university began operations.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.