KCU appoints Hardin to Bible, ministry faculty

Mar. 4—GRAYSON — Kentucky Christian University has appointed Dr. Leslie Hardin to the distinguished faculty of the Keeran School of Bible and Ministry.

Hardin brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of excellence in biblical studies. For the past two decades, he has served as professor of New Testament at Florida Christian College/Johnson University Florida in Kissimmee, Florida.

"KCU is blessed to have Dr. Les Hardin join the Keeran School of Bible and Ministry," said Dr. Guthrie Veech, board of trustees at KCU. "His depth of experience in New Testament studies and spiritual formation will greatly benefit our students and contribute to the scholarly environment at KCU. Les has a unique ability to make the Scripture come alive."

In addition to his tenure at Florida Christian College/Johnson University Florida, Hardin also has served as an adjunct professor at institutions such as Great Lakes Christian College in Lansing, Michigan, and Cincinnati Christian University.