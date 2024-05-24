KCSO SWAT responding to barricaded subject inside East Bakersfield store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is a large law enforcement response for a person who barricaded themselves inside a store in East Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

A SWAT team has been called to the Fast Stop Market at the corner of Niles and Virginia streets. Multiple deputies can be seen surrounding the building. Law enforcement started arriving in the area at around 4 p.m.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

