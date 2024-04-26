KCSO searches for missing 13-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Sheriff officials say Seday Galvan was last seen by his family on April 25. Galvan is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Galvan was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored jeans and black shoes, according to KCSO.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose where Galvan was last seen.

If anyone has information regarding Galvan’s whereabouts they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110, or the secret witness line at 661-322-4040.

