KCSO personnel accused of shooting cat at Hart Park firearms training facility

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office isn’t talking after a woman confronted three men dressed in tactical gear at the department’s Hart Park shooting range in Bakersfield for allegedly shooting a cat.

The woman said she didn’t capture the shooting on her phone last Wednesday, but did record the conversation after.

The woman, who chose not to be identified, said: “What are you guys doing to the cat? You just shot it?”

One man responded: “It was damaging the property.”

“Damaging the property, a cat? And now, you’re not going to put it out of its misery? If you’re doing what’s legal then tell me what your names are. You should feel ashamed of yourselves!”

The woman told 17 News a man on video can be seen picking up the cat and walking away with it. The men on the video never identify themselves. The woman posted the video on social media.

The post was bombarded with hundreds of comments full of anger and disgust. The men or their positions have not been identified. Animal cruelty can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony.

The woman said she filed a complaint with the Internal Affairs Office at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

There is still no word if the cat is dead or alive.

