KCSO gang suppression unit arrests 2

Deputies from the Kern County Sheriff's Office Gang Suppression Section arrested two people on suspicion of felonies Wednesday during a probation search in the 5200 block of Cedarbrook Lane in Bakersfield.

Deputies found about a quarter pound of methamphetamine, indicia of drug sales, ammunition and an extended pistol magazine, according to a KCSO news release.

David Murphy, 48, and Ricky Blay, 53, were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail, KCSO reported.