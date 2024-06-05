KCSO arrests 2 suspected of homicide

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Monday on suspicion of homicide near Hermosa and South Comanche roads.

Luis Ochoa Salazar, 22, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Garden Drive, according to KCSO booking records. A juvenile was also arrested in connection to the homicide, according to a KCSO news release.

In the news release, KCSO said the name of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death will be released at a later time.

KCSO did not release details about the incident including how the victim died, when the victim died, any details about the victim or whether there was more than one victim. It is not clear if the victim died at the scene, received medical treatment or was taken to a hospital for any injuries.

However, KCSO asked that anyone with information call 661-861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.