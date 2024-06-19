KCSO arrests 2 suspected of drug sales

Two Bakersfield residents were arrested on suspicion of narcotics sales and child endangerment after the Kern County Sheriff’s Office found several pounds of various narcotic drugs Monday in a home in the 4400 block of Cimarron Ridge Drive.

Victor Bravo, 38, and Ruth Bayaona, 36, were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, possessing a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance for sale, manufacturing a controlled substance, maintaining a residence for drug sales and conspiring to commit a crime. Both Bravo and Bayaona were in KCSO custody as of Tuesday afternoon, according to KCSO booking records.

According to KCSO, deputies found about 7 pounds of fentanyl powder, several hundred laced fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of heroin, 3 pounds of methamphetamine, 13 ounces of cocaine and additional evidence of narcotics sales.

There were also four juvenile children in the house who were taken into protective custody by Kern County Child Protective Services, according to KCSO.