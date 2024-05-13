KCPS, police investigating potential threat against East High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Extra patrol officers are expected at East High School on Monday because of a threat over social media.

It’s not clear what the threat was, but in a message to school families, the principal described it as “disturbing social media activity.”

Police search for suspect in deadly shooting at KC apartment complex

The district is working with the KCPD to figure out where it came from and how credible it is.

Over the weekend, the principal sent a letter to parents and families saying they understand threats like these can be unsettling, but rest assured they are taking every measure to address the situation.

Although it is not known exactly what the threats were, they maintained transparency and open communication with families.

View the latest headlines from Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas at fox4kc.com

Here is the letter that was sent to families:

“Dear East High School Families,

I am writing to you regarding a matter of urgent concern that has recently come to our attention. Over the weekend, we became aware of disturbing social media activity suggesting a potential threat to the safety of our school community.

The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community are our top priorities, and we are treating this situation with the utmost seriousness. The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is actively investigating the source and credibility of this threat, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement to ensure the safety of everyone within our school community. In addition to our ongoing efforts with law enforcement, extra KCPS Patrol Officers will be present on campus throughout the day.

We understand that threats like these can be unsettling, please rest assured that we are taking every measure to address the situation. We encourage anyone who has information about the origin of this threat to come forward and report it immediately to school administration.

I am sharing this information with you to maintain transparency and open communication with our families. If you have any information to share or concerns to express, please feel free to contact me. I am available to our families and staff to address any questions or provide further assistance.

We will keep you posted if any additional developments arise.

Sincerely,

Principal Geoffrey Talboy“

Missouri news: Headlines from St. Louis, Jefferson City and across the Show-Me State

If you have any information about the threat, report it to the school administration. In the meantime, extra KCPS patrol officers will be on campus throughout the day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.