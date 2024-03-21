KCPS just announced a new teacher raise. How does it compare to area school districts?

Joseph Hernandez
·2 min read

Teachers with Kansas City Public Schools are getting a raise.

The school district superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier announced that first-year teacher salaries will increase from $46,650 to $48,150. Current teachers will also see a pay raise in their annual salary.

Despite the raise, teachers in Missouri are still among the lowest paid in the nation, according to the National Education Association. The average starting teacher salary is $34,052 a year, which the NEA ranked as the lowest starting wage in the country. The average teacher salary in the state is $52,481, ranking 47th in the U.S.

In Kansas, the average starting salary is $40,130; the average teacher salary is $54,988. The national average starting salary is $42,844, and the average teacher salary is $66,745.

How do KCPS salaries compare to salaries at school districts around Kansas City? Here’s what the most recent data says.

How much do Kansas City area school teachers make?

Teacher salaries vary around the Kansas City area, and the years vary on the available data. Most schools have their 2023-2024 school year salaries posted, while a few have already posted their salaries for 2024-2025.

Every school district in the Kansas City area has raised their starting salaries since The Star’s 2022 report, but the amount varies by district.





KCPS

$48,150

2024-2025

Belton

$41,600

2023-2024

North Kansas City

$44,000

2023-2024

Independence

$44,625

2024-2025

Lee’s Summit

$42,370

2023-2024

Park Hill

$43,000

2023-2024

Liberty

$43,200

2023-2024

Raytown

$40,545

2023-2024

Kearney

$41,894

2023-2024

Platte County

$40,764

2023-2024

Fort Osage

$44,200

2024-2025

Blue Springs

$40,000

2023-2024

Smithville

$40,699

2023-2024

Raymore Peculiar

$41,022

2023-2024

Hickman Mills

$46,000

2023-2024

Center

$44,000

2023-2024

Grandview

$40,650

2023-2024

Warrensburg

$36,500

2023-2024

















Turner

$48,664

2023-2024

Shawnee Mission

$47,448

2023-2024

KCK

$50,000

2024-2025

Gardner Edgerton

$46,100

2023-2024

Blue Valley

$48,000

2023-2024

Olathe

$46,000

2023-2024

Bonner Springs-Edwardsville

$45,650

2023-2024

De Soto

$47,000

2023-2024

Spring Hill

$47,000

2023-2024