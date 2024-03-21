KCPS just announced a new teacher raise. How does it compare to area school districts?

Teachers with Kansas City Public Schools are getting a raise.

The school district superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier announced that first-year teacher salaries will increase from $46,650 to $48,150. Current teachers will also see a pay raise in their annual salary.

Despite the raise, teachers in Missouri are still among the lowest paid in the nation, according to the National Education Association. The average starting teacher salary is $34,052 a year, which the NEA ranked as the lowest starting wage in the country. The average teacher salary in the state is $52,481, ranking 47th in the U.S.

In Kansas, the average starting salary is $40,130; the average teacher salary is $54,988. The national average starting salary is $42,844, and the average teacher salary is $66,745.

How do KCPS salaries compare to salaries at school districts around Kansas City? Here’s what the most recent data says.

How much do Kansas City area school teachers make?

Teacher salaries vary around the Kansas City area, and the years vary on the available data. Most schools have their 2023-2024 school year salaries posted, while a few have already posted their salaries for 2024-2025.

Every school district in the Kansas City area has raised their starting salaries since The Star’s 2022 report, but the amount varies by district.