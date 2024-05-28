KCPD looking for teen who’s been missing for 5 days

UPDATE: Jaden has been found safe.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department issued a missing and endangered juvenile alert for a 17-year-old who hasn’t been since May 22.

KCPD is asking for help finding Jaden Fernandez. He’s 5’11” and weighs about 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Bill Walton dead at 71

Police say he was last seen at about 7:30 this past Wednesday morning in the 10900 block of N. Manchester Avenue, which is just north of NE 108th Street, slightly to the west of Highway 291.

He was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts, KCPD says his family is concerned for his safety.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5043.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.