KCPD investigating after shots fired near the Country Club Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after shots were fired near the Country Club Plaza Sunday evening.

The details about what led up to the incident are currently unclear and the investigation is ongoing. According to police, there were no injuries.

