KCPD investigating shooting that killed one person Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri early Saturday morning, according to police.

Around 3 a.m., KCPD responded to a “disturbance involving a weapon” near 12th Street and Benton Boulevard — a few blocks north of Interstate 70. According to police, the call was updated to a shooting not long after.

Police said, upon arrival, they talked to a person at a nearby business who said their friend had been shot. Officers then found an unresponsive man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a car.

EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

According to officers, the circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently unknown. However, investigations are underway and homicide detectives are gathering evidence and witness statements, and are actively trying to identify a suspect.

Police have not taken any suspects into custody.

If you or someone you know was in the area or heard anything around the time of the crime, contact homicide detectives directly at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at (816) 474-8477.

Police said a reward of up to $25,000 could be given to someone who submits anonymous information to the TIPS hotline.

This is a developing story. Tune into FOX4 News for the latest updates and information.

