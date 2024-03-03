KCPD investigating homicide near Front Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide near Front St. and N. Century Ave. on Sunday evening.

Around 6 p.m., officers were called to the scene on a reported dead body. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who was unresponsive and appeared to be injured.

Officers provided aid before calling EMS, who declared the victim dead.

A subject of interest was taken into custody near the scene for further investigations. Officers are looking to gather more information to determine what led to the incident.

The cause and manner of death are still under investigation .

