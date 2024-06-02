KCPD investigating homicide near 9th & Van Brunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide near 9th and Van Brunt on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene around 2 p.m. When they arrived, they were brought to a sidewalk where a male victim was found unresponsive and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding this homicide are unknown and there is currently no one in custody.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to TIPS Hotline.

