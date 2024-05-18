KCPD investigating homicide near 3400 Wyoming

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas city police are investigating a homicide near the 3400 block of Wyoming on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Woodbridge Apartments around 1:50 p.m., regarding a recovered stolen vehicle. The call was later upgraded to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigations, there was an altercation with several people in the parking lot, where multiple people fired gunshots. The victim was then hit by the gunfire.

Three persons of interest were taken into custody. The homicide is still under investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

