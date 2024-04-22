KCPD investigating homicide near 27th, Quincy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting late Monday afternoon that left one person dead.

KCPD officers responded to the shooting just after 4 p.m. near E. 27th Street and Quincy Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The victim is reported to be in their late teens or early 20’s. Detectives and crime scene investigators are canvassing the area to gather any information about what led up to the incident.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact Homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

