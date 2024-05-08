KCK voters soundly reject district’s $420 million plan to improve, build new schools

Voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected a request to issue $420 million in bonds for major facilities improvements in Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools.

Roughly 8% of registered voters participated in the single-issue special election over the fate of the district’s proposal, according to unofficial results from the Wyandotte County Election Office. The measure received support from 42% of voters as 58% cast ballots against.

Its failure sends district officials back to the drawing board on building new KCKPS facilities.

The plan called for three elementary and two middle schools to be built. Some additional costs included a $15 million district aquatic center, a $20 million expansion of early childhood capacity, up to $20 million for a new main public library and $44.5 million to cover deferred maintenance.

District officials pointed to the plan as one to address many needs, including aging school buildings and a lack of sufficient space. The bond faced opposition from residents in large part because it will increase property taxes.

For a resident who owns a home valued at $150,000, the yearly property tax bill was expected to go up by $146.63. A commercial property by the same evaluation would have increased by $318.75.

