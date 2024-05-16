KCK student charged in Wyandotte High School sexual assault investigation, district says

A Kansas City, Kansas, student has been arrested and faces criminal charges stemming from a sexual assault investigation at Wyandotte High School, according to the district.

In a brief email, Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools spokesman Edwin Birch said Thursday that the district’s own police department was handling the investigation. He added that the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office was bringing charges in the case.

As the investigation involves a juvenile, Birch said, there was no other information the district could release.

Area news station FOX4, which first reported the incident Thursday, said the assault occurred nearly two weeks ago. The station reported the assault was captured on school surveillance cameras, prompting an initial police response on May 3.

The Star was unable to independently verify those details.

A spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office declined to provide further information, including whether criminal charges had been filed, noting the case involved a juvenile.