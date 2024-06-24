New KCK spray park stays closed during heat wave after vandalism. When could it open?

Time to start the water works?

It’s still not possible at two publicly owned spray parks in Kansas City, Kansas, as the blistering summer heat wears on.

Clifton Park, 2200 Wilson Boulevard, was supposed to debut its spray park Memorial Day weekend. But last month, the city learned the park was vandalized and key equipment had been stolen.

Officials hope to open the spray park next week on July 1, as necessary parts have started to come in, said Angel Ferrara, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and KCK’s director of parks and recreation.

All told, Ferrara said, the vandals caused about $20,000 in damage, stealing two chemical tanks needed to treat the water and breaking down two doors. The incident was reported to police.

Clifton Park is one of two spray parks not operational in KCK.

The other is Heathwood Park, 1021 Parallel Parkway, which has a system 20 years or older that needs extensive repairs. Ferrara said that park might not open this summer.

KCK families have other options to stay cool in the meantime.

Parkwood Pool, 950 Quindaro Boulevard, opened May 25 to kick off Memorial Day weekend. Admission costs $1.

And two other spray parks — Pierson Park, 1800 S. 55th St., and Eisenhower Park, 2701 N. 72nd St. — are fully operational.

