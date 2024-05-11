KCK police officer fatally shoots person who fired handgun at him, police say

A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer fatally shot a person who fired a gun at him along Interstate 35 late Friday evening, a police spokesman said.

The shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. Friday in the area of 7th Street and Interstate 35.

The officer found a stolen vehicle stopped in the roadway. As he was pulling up behind it, three people who had been inside ran from the vehicle, said Officer T.J. Tomasic, with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department. The officer chased after them up the entrance ramp to southbound Interstate 35, and at the top of the ramp, one of the people who ran from the vehicle pulled a handgun and fired at the officer, Tomasic said.

The officer fired back and hit the shooter, who was later pronounced dead at the scene. One of the other people who ran from the vehicle was taken into custody, and the third person was not found. Two handguns were located at the scene.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to the incident may contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.