KCK police investigating deadly shooting near 61st, Leavenworth Road

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night.

The shooting was reported just before 7:30 p.m. at the Dollar General near N. 61st Street and Leavenworth Road.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is the seventh homicide of the year for KCK.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

