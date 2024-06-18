KCK police investigating deadly crash near 7th St. & Central Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person has died after a crash near 7th St. and Central Ave. on Monday evening.

See the latest headlines in Kansas City and across Kansas, Missouri

Details about what led up to the crash and who was involved are currently unknown. The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will provide updates when they are available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.