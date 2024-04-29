KCK official tied to discrimination lawsuit, controversial podcast resigns for new job

A controversial high-level staff member is resigning from the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

Jeff Fisher, director of public works, gave notice to fellow employees this week. He will continue to lead the department until May 10.

Reached by phone, Fisher said he is leaving of his own accord to pursue a job in the private sector. He added that the decision to resign from public service did not come lightly.

In a written statement, County Administrator David Johnston said leadership had received Fisher’s resignation letter.

“We wish him the best in his endeavors,” Johnston added.

Fisher came to the Unified Government in 2016 after working for other metro area public works departments in Belton and Grain Valley. He oversees more than 200 employees who handle city and county critical infrastructure, including street maintenance.

His time as the department’s leader has not been without criticism.

Last month, the Unified Government paid $650,000 to settle a racial discrimination lawsuit brought by a former manager in the public works department. The lawsuit accused Fisher of a pattern of mistreating Black employees by passing employees over for advancement opportunities and “fostering a toxic work environment.”

Meanwhile, some Kansas City, Kanans, have taken offense to a conservative podcast that Fisher launched and co-hosted with his sons. Called Free Rein, the show includes controversial commentary on social issues such as immigration, gun rights and international affairs.

Last month FOX4 reported a tip received from an unnamed “concerned citizen” who took issue with an episode titled “America Is Breaking!” where Fisher discussed the potential of a civil war and appealed to his listeners by saying, “We are the ones with all the weapons.”

In another episode, Fisher referenced the prison sentences of a Michigan school shooter’s parents, who, according to the Associated Press, became the first in U.S. history to be convicted in a mass school shooting.

“But they can’t put an illegal immigrant in prison? What the hell?” Fisher said during the episode.

Louise Lynch, a KCK activist, has sought to have the public works director fired. She condemned “racist remarks” on the podcast along with other statements that “should have never been acceptable by the UG.”

Turnover of Unified Government department leaders rose sharply following the election of Mayor Tyrone Garner, who has openly clashed with top staff during his time in office. Employees who’ve resigned include former County Administrator Doug Bach and three department heads who left within the span of one month in 2022.

Fisher told The Star his departure is strictly related to his new career opportunity in the private sector. He declined to say where his next job will be.