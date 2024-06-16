KCK nonprofit finds temporary location after storm damage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Storms on May 19 caused severe damage to the building where the non-profit Stitching Change operated in Kansas City, Kansas.

It’s been nearly a month since the storm, and now the non-profit has moved into a temporary space on 6th Street in KCK, where it will continue its mission of educating and inspiring refugee women.

Chiefs Super Bowl ring features 529 diamonds, 38 rubies, 1 glaring typo

“So for people like our students who don’t speak a lot of English, this is a very important place for them; they learn skills, they learn the language,” Stitching Change founder Rakmi Shaiza said.

Shaiza said the severe storm damage to their original space near 13th and Central was devastating.

The non-profit also lost equipment and supplies like sewing machines due to the storm.

“A lot of the students need this kind of outlet because some of them are new here in this country, and they need to have a social place where they can come together,” Shaiza explained. “We not only provide this space, but we also teach them sewing skills, and we have a class on how to set up small businesses from home.”

Shaiza said help from the Community Housing of Wyandotte County and money raised through the the Stitching Change recovery campaign made the move to the temporary space possible.

“We are so grateful because we are working on a project sewing 800 bags for the National Presbyterian Women’s Conference that’s going to happen in August. I was really nervous about where we would find a place,” Shaiza said. “But CHWC and their team have been amazing in helping us and to open up this space for us quickly.”

$5 million scratchers ticket sold at Kansas City liquor store

Stitching Change held an ice cream social Saturday afternoon to celebrate the new space.

The non-profit will restart its regular programs on June 18 in its new temporary space at 613 N. 6th St. in KCK.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.