KCFD responds to house fire in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2800 block of Oakley Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri– a few blocks from Blue Valley Park and less than a half-mile from Interstate 70 — early Sunday morning.

KCFD said that upon arrival at 5:50 a.m., two occupants were on top of the one-and-a-half-story home as heavy fire and smoke came out of the structure. Crews proceeded to rescue the two individuals and reported that a third occupant was able to self-evacuate.

All three occupants were evaluated by EMS on scene but declined treatment or transportation to a hospital.

According to KCFD, the fire was under control at 6:03 a.m. and the cause is still being investigated.

