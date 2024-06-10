KCCI saying goodbye to meteorologist Trey Fulbright this month

KCCI meteorologist Trey Fulbright will no longer be providing central Iowans their weather news.

Fulbright is departing from the news station to join KDKA-TV, also a CBS affiliate, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the meteorologist announced on social media Friday.

His final day with KCCI is June 30.

“It has been an honor to be a part of Storm Team 8 and forecast/chase the extremes of Iowa weather since starting part time in 2021 and full time in 2022,” Fulbright wrote on Facebook. “I appreciate everyone that I have worked with over the last few years and everyone in the community I’ve met at school visits, Touch-a-Trucks, station tours, and the Iowa State Fair.”

Who is meteorologist Trey Fulbright?

Meteorologist Trey Fulbright will help viewers plan their weekends on "KCCI 8 News This Morning: Weekends."

Fulbright graduated from Iowa State University in 2022, where he studied meteorology, journalism and mass communication, the Des Moines Register reported that year. He was one of the newcomers to KCCI's expanded meteorology desk to cover severe weather in the state.

The soon-to-be Pittsburgh meteorologist turned toward a career in meteorology after a tornado outbreak in 2008, though he’d already had an interest in weather "for as long as he can remember," according to KCCI.

Though he is from Texas, Fulbright considers Iowa home due to his time at ISU and meeting friends and “church family” in Iowa, he wrote.

“This isn’t a goodbye, but rather a ‘see you later,’” he said in the social media post. “I will still be back from time to time to visit friends, attend conferences, and of course, storm chase!”

More: We Are Iowa welcomes back a member of the team. Who is the new morning meteorologist?

Paris Barraza is a trending and general assignment reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at pbarraza@registermedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: KCCI weather team to change with ISU alum Trey Fulbright departing