KCC receives $350K grant to help revitalize EMS workforce in Michigan

BATTLE CREEK — Kellogg Community College has received yet another grant to help revitalize the Emergency Medical Services workforce in Michigan.

The Emergency Medical Services Workforce Diversified (EMSWD-2024) grant, issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, will cover the full cost of KCC Paramedic Certificate Program training for up to 20 students enrolling in the 2024-25 Paramedic Academy.

The scholarships are estimated to save new paramedic students up to $15,000 each in academic program costs alone. In addition to covering the cost of tuition and fees, textbooks, class supplies and other materials for students, the $350,000 grant also will provide up to $1,250 per student to pay for supportive services like gas and transportation, child care, uniforms and other assistive supports to help remove obstacles and increase their chances for success in the program.

A portion of the grant will also support a dedicated EMS support coach to provide coaching and other academic and non-academic services to the new and continuing paramedic cohorts.

“We’re thrilled again to have the opportunity to continue offering this grant to dedicated students interested in pursuing a career in saving lives,” Clark Imus, EMS education program coordinator at KCC, said in a press release. "Like its predecessors, this latest grant will provide a significant cost savings to our Paramedic Certificate students, allowing them to better focus on their training and careers.”

The program scholarships are first come, first served for eligible applicants, who must be licensed EMTs to apply. Applications are available now at kellogg.edu/ems and will be accepted until June 1 or until the program is full.

The EMSWD-2024 grant is the third such grant KCC has been awarded to help address the EMS professional shortage in Michigan since 2023. In February 2023, KCC was awarded a $350,000 EMSW-2023 grant to cover the full cost of KCC Paramedic Certificate Program training for up to 18 students. More recently, the college was awarded a $75,000 EMSW-2024 grant to allow up to three dozen students to receive $2,000 each to help them fund Basic Emergency Medical Technician training.

KCC’s Paramedic Certificate Program is a 15-month, four-semester program featuring hands-on training for EMS professionals interested in advancing their skills and their career. It’s one of several laddered EMS credentials offered as part of the college’s robust EMS Program, which also includes the one-course Medical First Responder Certificate Program; the five-course Basic EMT Certificate Program; and the full five-semester Associate in Applied Science in Emergency Medical Services degree program.

KCC also offers professional UMBC Critical Care Certificate (Adult and Pediatric), EMS Instructor/Coordinator Certificate and Community Integrated Paramedic training.

For more information, visit kellogg.edu/ems or contact Imus at imusc@kellogg.edu.

