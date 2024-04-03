KC’s top 6 elementary charter schools in 2024. Is your child’s school on the list?

Two charter school chains scored high in a recent ranking of Kansas City charter elementary schools.

Missouri had 586,128 students enrolled in grades Kindergarten through eight in the fall of 2022, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. There were 44 charter elementary schools in the state.

Children who live in the Kansas City Public School district are eligible to attend these schools.

The website used a variety of factors to construct the ranking.

Academics grade: Based on state assessment proficiency and survey responses on academics from students and parents.

Teachers grade: Based on teacher salary, teacher absenteeism, state test results, and survey responses on teachers from students and parents.

District grade: Based on rigorous analysis of academic and student life data along with millions of reviews from students and parents.

Culture & Diversity grade: Based on racial and economic diversity and survey responses on school culture and diversity from students and parents.

Parent/Student Surveys grade: Niche survey responses scored on a 1-5 scale regarding the overall experience of students and parents from the school.

Here are the best charter elementary schools in the Kansas City area for 2024, according to Niche.

1. Académie Lafayette - Oak

Location: 6903 Oak St., Kansas City





Niche grade: B





Proficiency: 64% of students are at least proficient in reading and 33% in math





2. Crossroads Academy - Central Street

Location: 1011 Central St., Kansas City





Niche grade: B-





Proficiency: 41% of students are at least proficient in reading and 24% in math





3. Académie Lafayette - Cherry

Location: 3421 Cherry St., Kansas City





Niche grade: C+





Proficiency: 42% of students are at least proficient in reading and 22% in math





4. Scuola Vita Nuova Charter School

Location: 535 Garfield Ave., Kansas City





Niche grade: C+





Proficiency: 37% of students are at least proficient in reading and 29% in math





5. Crossroads Academy - Quality Hill

Location: 1080 Washington St., Kansas City





Niche grade: C+





Proficiency: 32% of students are at least proficient in reading and 22% in math





6. Citizens of the World Charter School

Location: 3435 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City





Niche grade: C





Proficiency: 27% of students are at least proficient in reading and 17% in math



