KC Scout message boards go live weeks after cyberattack forced system to go dark

KC Scout highway signs will begin displaying real-time messages Thursday morning, the first time since a cyberattack forced the traffic system to go dark nearly two months ago, according to a joint announcement from Kansas and Missouri transportation departments.

When KC Scout operators discovered the cyberattack on the morning of April 25, they shut down the system, including the website, traffic cameras and message boards. Since then, transportation officials have worked to restore those services.

After a week of testing, KC Scout felt it was ready to bring the live messages back, transportation officials said. KC Scout considers restoring real-time messages the first step in bringing back all its systems and services.

Work continues to restore the KC Scout website, online camera views and camera stream access for news organizations. Transportation officials did not provide a time frame for when those services would be restored.

The Missouri and Kansas traveler information sites, apps, and phone numbers provide traffic conditions and lane closures from rush hour, construction and crash information in the metro area.

Information is available by calling 888-275-6636 or visiting www.modot.org for Missouri, and calling 511 or visiting KanDrive.gov for Kansas.