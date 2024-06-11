KC Scout’s digital signs to display messages in test to restore system after cyberattack

Kansas City drivers will see test messages on KC Scout’s digital highway signs on Wednesday, the first time since a cyberattack forced the transportation management system to shut down, transportation officials announced.

The cyberattack on the morning of April 25 forced KC Scout operators to shut down its system, including the KC Scout website, traffic cameras and message boards. Since then, transportation officials have been working to restore those services.

If the testing Wednesday is successful, real-time information should be returned to the message boards next week, the Missouri Department of Transportation and Kansas Department of Transportation said in a joint statement.

Work continues to restore the KC Scout website, online camera views and camera stream access for news organizations. Transportation officials did not provide a time frame for when those services would be restored.

While data has been unavailable via the KC Scout cameras, message boards, and website, Missouri and Kansas traveler information websites, apps, and phone numbers have continued providing traffic conditions, lane closures and crash information in the metro area.

Information is available via phone and website:

Missouri: 888-275-6636 or www.modot.org

Kansas: 511 or KanDrive.gov

Motorist-assist vehicles continue to respond to incidents on metro highways.