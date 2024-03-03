KC Roos clinch No. 2 seed in Summit tournament by beating Oral Roberts in finale

The Kansas City Roos won their sixth straight men’s basketball game to close out the regular season on a six-contest winning streak and enter the Summit League tournament as the No. 2 seed.

Four players scored in double figures to lead the Roos (16-15, 10-6 Summit) past Oral Roberts 71-54 on Sunday at the Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma: Jamar Brown and Cameron Faas put in 14 points apiece, Allen David Mukeba 13 and Jayson Petty 12.

Next, the Roos will open the Summit League tournament on Saturday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota — they’ll be taking on the winner of a Friday matchup between Oral Roberts (the No. 8 seed) and South Dakota (the 9-seed).

Both the men’s and women’s tournaments are being contested in Sioux Falls. In each bracket, all nine Summit League teams will compete and 16 games will be played over a five-day span.

The quarterfinals are Saturday and Sunday, the semifinals Monday, March 11 and the tourney championship games Tuesday, March 12.

Saturday’s women’s finale: Oral Roberts 94, KC Roos 56

The KC Roos women’s basketball team was blown out in its regular-season finale at Swinney Center on Saturday.

The Roos trailed only by three points after the first quarter, but Oral Roberts delivered a knockout punch in the second period. Shortly after halftime, the lead ballooned to 19, and ORU kept pouring it on in a 94-56 win over the Roos.

KC finished the regular season 12-19, 3-13 in the Summit. That means the Roos, who were 10-10 overall after five Summit League games, went 2-9 down the stretch.

Dominique Phillips led KC with 15 points and 11 rebounds for her first double-double of the season. Alayna Contreras added 12 points, including two made 3s, but the duo committed four turnovers apiece.

As a team, the Roos shot only 33.8% from the field and 18.2% from 3. They committed 22 turnovers to ORU’s eight, while shooting only nine free throws (ORU went 18-for-22 at the line).

Up next: The Summit League Tournament. With the Roos finishing in a bottom-two position, they’ll play in a first-round game on Friday against Omaha, with the winner advancing to face top-seed South Dakota State.

The Roos women swept Omaha in two meetings this season. South Dakota State, meanwhile, finished a perfect 16-0 in conference games.