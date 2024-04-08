KC police seek charges in Friday shooting that left a 26-year-old man dead

A man who was shot Friday afternoon at Gregory Boulevard and Prospect Avenue died over the weekend, Kansas City police said.

Police responded around 3:11 p.m. Friday to the shooting call and found Austin Davis, 26, outside a business and unresponsive. Davis was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, according to a news release.

A person of interest was detained at the scene. Capt. Jake Becchina said in a release Monday they plan to present prosecutors with with their findings in order to determine charges.

Police did not identify the suspect. Becchina said they are working with Partners for Peace to monitor risks for retaliation and to provide social services to those who need it.