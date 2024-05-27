KC police say security officer shot, killed man who fired gun in Westport Sunday

A security officer shot and killed a man accused of firing a gun in Kansas City’s Westport Entertainment District Sunday morning, police said.

A shooting broke out around 1:20 a.m. just east of Westport Road and Broadway Boulevard. Officers working in Westport and the security officer responded when they heard shots, said Jacob Becchina, a spokesman with Kansas City Police.

Police say Jahquan M. Robinson, 24, was shooting a gun when a security officer shot him.

Before the shooting, Becchina said there was a large crowd in the area that dispersed when shots broke out. Detectives said Sunday they believe a disturbance escalated into gunfire from one or more people when the victims were struck.

Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman with KCPD, said Monday that police are working to determine how many people fired weapons.

Six people were taken to a hospital either by ambulance or in a private vehicle.

Robinson was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other victims were treated for injuries that were not life threatening, Becchina said.

A Westport security officer who works for Westport Public Safety Security was detained and later released by police. Police have not identified the security officer.

The killing was the 58th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 69 homicides at this time last year.

No other information was available Monday.