KC Pet Project suspends search for missing alligator

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Days after a search began for an alligator that disappeared from a Northland middle school, the KC Pet Project says it’s suspending its on-ground search.

The Animal Services Division was called to Lakeview Middle School last Thursday after a 14″ alligator vanished after it was brought to the school by a petting zoo. The school was holding an event to celebrate the end of the school year.

A Park Hill School District spokesperson described what happened as a “wild incident,” one that set off a massive search that included animal control workers and Kansas City firefighters.

“These animals are very quick. They can cover a lot of ground very quickly,” Tori Fugate, KC Pet Project spokesperson, said last week.

The alligator had its mouth taped shut for safety, which caused concern that it may be vulnerable to predators.

While the search has been suspended, if you think you’ve spotted the alligator, you can call (816) 683-1373 or fill out this form to report it, which the Pet Project will respond to.

