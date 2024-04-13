KC neighborhood wants change after young girl killed in shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are still trying to figure out who killed 11-year-old Kourtney Freeman.

Community leaders in the Prospect corridor gathered on Friday to find answers to the crime that plagues their area.

They’re asking for more of a police presence, and mentioned that they’d like to see bus fares return to curb loitering at the corner of 31st and Prospect Avenue. The same corner that Don Maxwell has invested in for many years.

“We don’t know how to deal with this other than to speak to the fact that we need more police control in our community,” Maxwell said.

FOX4 asked if he felt like his investment was being diminished by the violence in the surrounding neighborhood.

“We worked real hard to bring all the businesses you see here, to the center of the inner city. We worked real hard to get them here and I want to keep them. But it becomes impossible to bring more new enterprises to this community unless we clean the community up,” he said.

His counterparts agreed that their needs to be more law enforcement, but as Pat Clarke said, its police working together with the leaders of the neighborhood.

“It starts with us, 85 percent of the homicides in Kansas City is Black on Black,” Clarke said. “That’s not a question for us we already know, we just don’t know who’s pulling trigger. These are our grandkids, our nieces, our nephews, they have no love, no discipline, no respect.”

Angie Daniels, who worked with Freeman, said she was a “beautiful young girl who loved Jesus and was super super excited about her faith.”

She said she wanted to make sure that the community knew who Freeman was.

“Because this is another life lost too soon with all the potential and possibilities that Kourtney had, her life is gone at 11-years-old, and it is senseless and it is reckless and we are tired,” she said.

The investigation into Freeman’s death is ongoing. KCPD is again asking for any information as they try to find out who killed the 11-year-old girl.

