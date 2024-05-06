KC Municipal Court will be closed again Tuesday. Its computer system is still down

Kansas City Municipal Court will be closed again Tuesday as issues with its computer network persist, officials said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Kansas City temporarily shut off some access to the network and some systems while we continue to investigate and ensure there are no issues,” municipal court public information officer Benita Jones said in a statement. “Users may experience intermittent outages and we appreciate everyone’s patience.”

Jones said a grace period is in place for anyone having difficulty making payments through the city’s systems.

The issue was spotted Saturday morning. Hearings and trials will be continued to later dates, but the court will still hold arraignments for those arrested over the weekend and will have bond review hearings for others in custody. The court’s email is also down.

Jones said the court will do everything it can, “to make sure that those people’s needs are addressed...(even) if we have to buy paper and then load that information into the system, or get it to the proper authorities the old fashioned way, just like the smaller courts do.”

Jones warned cases filed before Nov. 6, 2023 will not be able to make payments through the Missouri Casenet system. Bonds can be posted at designated police stations.