KC Mothers in Charge support group discusses recent shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A support group for people who’ve lost someone to violence, discussed the recent shootings that have involved children in the Kansas City metro.

Once a month, a group of people meet, connected by the fact they lost someone close to them to violence. It’s hosted by KC Mothers in Charge.

Rosilyn Temple founded the group after losing her son to a homicide in 2011.

“I’m down there listening tonight and they say they look forward to come here because we all understand the pain and where our life is today,” Temple said.

But this time, behind a closed door.

“It’s a sad tone. It’s sad people are crying,” Temple said.

And it’s over what’s taken place recently in Kansas City as three kids have been shot in the last week.

It’s been a hard week, serving these families, serving these moms the funeral home with this mom, helping her with services for her child,” Temple said.

On April 10, someone fired shots a ta home near E. 33rd Street and Flora Avenue, shooting Kourtney Freeman inside. She died about a month before turning 12.

Earlier this week, a 5-year-old boy died in what police are calling an “accidental shooting.”

Then Wednesday night, a boy caught in the middle of a shooting near E. 33rd and Bales Avenue. The family says the 6-year-old is in critical condition.

“My son was 26, some of their children were older but at the age of 11, 5, 6, it’s not fair,” Temple said.

Temple said other people in the community can’t help but feel for these families and what was taken from these kids.

“The children deserve to grow up but in this community, they are not being allowed to grow up,” Temple said. “Until we address this problem as a community as a whole, it’s not going to change and I’ve said that.”

Temple said next Saturday on April 27, the group will be hosting a walk to remember the lives of people who lost their life to violence. A list of names that now includes two children.

