KC mother accused of placing her baby in an oven, causing her death, pleads not guilty

A Kansas City woman, who allegedly told police she accidentally placed her baby in an oven instead of a crib, causing her death, pleaded not guilty Monday during her arraignment in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Mariah Thomas, 26, appeared in court, where she was charged Feb. 10 with endangering the welfare of a child after her baby was found dead with burn marks and melted clothing, according to a probable cause affidavit.

On Friday, she was indicted by a grand jury.

Judge R. Travis Willingham halved Thomas’ bail to $100,000 at a bond review hearing last month.

Officers responded Feb. 9 to a home in the 4100 block of Forest Avenue on a report that an infant wasn’t breathing, according to the affidavit. Police said they found the baby lying in a car seat near the front door.

Police saw burn wounds on the baby’s body, and the Kansas City Fire Department declared the baby dead at the scene.

A pre-trial hearing meeting is scheduled for March 19 at 8:30 a.m.

The Star’s Kendrick Calfee contributed to this report.